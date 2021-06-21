China's central bank urges financial institutions to crack down on cryptocurrencies

Business

China's central bank said on Monday it had summoned some banks and payment institutions recently, urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Illustration picture of cryptocurrencies
Representations of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin are seen in this illustration picture taken June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/Files

The People's Bank of China urged the institutions to promptly cut payment channels for cryptocurrency trading. They must not provide other crypto-related financial services, PBOC said.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM)

Source: Reuters

