China's Chalco names first permanent chairman in 13 months

REUTERS: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) on Tuesday appointed Liu Jianping as its first permanent chairman in more than a year.

Liu, 53, a deputy general manager at parent firm Chinalco, was unanimously elected at a Chalco board meeting, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Former chairman Lu Dongliang left in May 2020.

Non-executive director Ao Hong had been serving as acting chairman but resigned this month after reaching the statutory retirement age.

Liu, who is also Chinalco's head of security and chairman of its subsidiary China Copper, has held various positions at Chinalco and previously worked for China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

Joining Liu as executive directors on the Chalco board are Ou Xiaowu, secretary of Chalco's discipline inspection committee, and Jiang Tao, executive director of Chalco Zhongzhou Aluminum Co.

The general manager of Chinalco's aluminium processing division, Zhang Jilong, has been appointed a non-executive director at Chalco.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely)