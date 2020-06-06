China's Dada Nexus raises US$320 million in US IPO

Chinese online grocery firm Dada Nexus Ltd on Friday raised US$320 million in an upsized initial public offering, amid increased scrutiny of Chinese companies pursuing U.S. listings.

Dada priced its IPO of 20 million American Depository shares (ADS) at US$16 each, valuing it at US$3.5 billion.

The firm had earlier planned to sell 16.5 million shares at a range of US$15–US$17 per share.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)