China's Dalian exchange to raise trading limits, margins for some iron ore futures contracts

BEIJING: China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said it would raise trading limits and margins for June, September, October, December, January, February, March and April deliveries from the next trading session after their prices hit 10per cent on Monday.

The Dalian bourse also warned market participants to control risks amid fluctuations in iron ore, coking coal and coke prices, it said on its website.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, editing by Louise Heavens)