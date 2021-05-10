China's Dalian exchange to raise trading limits, margins for some iron ore futures contracts

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said it would raise trading limits and margins for June, September, October, December, January, February, March and April deliveries from the next trading session after their prices hit 10per cent on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Staff members are seen at the reception desk of Dalian Commodity Exchange in Dalian, Liaoning province, China May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu

The Dalian bourse also warned market participants to control risks amid fluctuations in iron ore, coking coal and coke prices, it said on its website.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh, editing by Louise Heavens)

