China's Didi Chuxing, BYD roll out customized car model for ride-hailing service

BEIJING: China's Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD on Monday launched their purpose-built D1 van model for ride-hailing services, the ride-hailing giant's CEO Will Cheng said on Monday.

SoftBank-backed Didi and Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, started to jointly design and develop the model from early 2018, which will have larger leg-room for back seat passengers.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)