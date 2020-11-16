China's Didi Chuxing, BYD roll out customized car model for ride-hailing service

Business

China's Didi Chuxing, BYD roll out customized car model for ride-hailing service

China's Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD on Monday launched their purpose-built D1 van model for ride-hailing services, the ride-hailing giant's CEO Will Cheng said on Monday.

The logo of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is seen at a product launch event in Beijing
The logo of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is seen at a product launch event in Beijing, China November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/Files

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD on Monday launched their purpose-built D1 van model for ride-hailing services, the ride-hailing giant's CEO Will Cheng said on Monday.

SoftBank-backed Didi and Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, started to jointly design and develop the model from early 2018, which will have larger leg-room for back seat passengers.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark