China's Didi Chuxing launches autonomous driving unit as independent company

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Monday it has launched its autonomous driving unit as an independent company that will focus on research and look to deepen collaboration with automakers.

BEIJING: Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Monday it has launched its autonomous driving unit as an independent company that will focus on research and look to deepen collaboration with automakers.

Didi's chief technology officer (CTO), Zhang Bo, has been named CEO of the autonomous driving unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will continue to be CTO of the ride-hailing giant.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)