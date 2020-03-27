China's Didi Chuxing restarts evening Hitch service amid coronavirus epidemic

Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Friday it would restart its evening Hitch service in some cities, with improved safety features and more rigorous driver and passenger verification procedures.

Drivers and passengers who meet the requirements could use the service between 20:00 to 23:00, Didi said in a post on Weibo.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)