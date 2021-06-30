China's Didi raises US$4 billion in US IPO - source
Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc raised US$4 billion in its U.S initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, pricing it at the top of its indicated price range, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Didi will sell 288 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at US$14 apiece, the source said. This gives Didi a valuation of approximately US$73 billion on a fully diluted basis.
The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)