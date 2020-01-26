China's Didi says to halt inter-city services to and from Beijing from Jan 26

China's ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing said it will halt inter-city services to and from the capital Beijing from Jan. 26, amid efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: A Didi sign is seen on a car during the China Internet Conference in Beijing, China June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

The virus, first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 41 and infected around 1,400 globally.

Beijing city has said it would stop all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan. 26.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Gabriel Crossley; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

