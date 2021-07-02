China's Didi to be added to S&P Dow Jones' indexes

Business

China's Didi to be added to S&P Dow Jones' indexes

China&apos;s Didi Global Inc. debuts on New York Stock Exchange
The logo for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc is pictured during the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Didi Global will be added to S&P Dow Jones' global equity indexes on Jul 12 following the U.S. stock market debut of the Chinese ride-hailing company this week, the index publisher said.

Didi shares will be added before the start of trade on Jul 12 "to eligible indices after qualifying for Fast Track IPO Entry as per methodology rules," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in an emailed statement, without elaborating.

Index publisher FTSE Russell said earlier this week that Didi will be added to its global equity indexes on Jul 8.

Didi shares jumped nearly 16 per cent on Thursday, a day after its debut, the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark