China's Didi to launch Japan food delivery service from April

BEIJING: China's ride hailing company Didi Chuxing plans to launch a food delivery service in Japan from April, the firm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp , said on Tuesday, as it seeks to grow its overseas business.

"DiDi begins recruiting food delivery partners in Osaka, Japan on Feb 25 and plans to officially launch this service in the city in early April," a company representative told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)