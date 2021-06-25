China's Didi to list on New York Stock Exchange

DiDi Global Inc., China's largest ride-hailing company, said in a filing on Thursday it would list on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it would offer 288 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs). Four ADS would represent one Class A ordinary share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)