China's Didi valued at US$80 billion in mega US IPO as shares soar

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc shares jumped nearly 19per cent in their New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the SoftBank-backed company at US$80 billion and marking the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Didi headquarters in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Didi logo at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo
