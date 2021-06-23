China's EV maker Xpeng gets approval to list in Hong Kong - source

The listing committee of Hong Kong Stock Exchange has approved China's electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc for a dual primary listing in the Asian financial hub, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported Xpeng's Hong Kong listing plan in March, citing people familiar with the matter. Xpeng is listed in New York.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)