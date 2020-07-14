China's first-half exports to US down 8.1per cent year-on-year, imports fall 1.5per cent

China's exports to the United States fell by 8.1per cent in the first half from the same period a year earlier while imports from the U.S. declined 1.5per cent, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters on Tuesday.

BEIJING: China's exports to the United States fell by 8.1per cent in the first half from the same period a year earlier while imports from the U.S. declined 1.5per cent, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the figures cited by Li were yuan-denominated or dollar-denominated.

The customs agency has yet to release dollar-denominated figures for overall trade.

China and United States should create favorable conditions to implement the Phase 1 trade deal, Li said.

