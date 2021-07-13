China's first-half yuan-denominated exports up 28.1per cent y/y, imports grow 25.9per cent

China's yuan-denominated exports in the first half of 2021 increased 28.1per cent from a year earlier, while imports grew 25.9per cent on year, according to a statement from customs at a press conference on Tuesday.

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)