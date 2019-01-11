China's Geely denies Bloomberg report, says has not sold shares in Daimler

BEIJING: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Friday (Jan 11) that the company has not sold any shares in German carmaker Daimler AG , denying a Bloomberg report which said the Chinese firm had cut its 9.7 per cent stake by more than half.

"As a long-term investor, Zhejiang Geely Holding has not sold any shares. The Daimler shareholding remains unchanged," a Hangzhou-based spokesman for Geely told Reuters.

Bloomberg reported that Chinese billionaire Li Shufu's Geely had cut its Daimler stake on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.