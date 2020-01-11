China's Geely in talks to take stake in Aston Martin: FT

China’s Geely Automobile Holding held talks with Aston Martin management and investors as it considers investing into the British luxury carmaker, The Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/d2959822-33a4-11ea-9703-eea0cae3f0de on Friday.

REUTERS: China’s Geely Automobile Holding held talks with Aston Martin management and investors as it considers investing into the British luxury carmaker, The Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/d2959822-33a4-11ea-9703-eea0cae3f0de on Friday.

Geely is conducting due diligence as it looks at taking a stake in the 107-year-old UK firm, which warned earlier this week its 2019 profits would almost halve due to weak European markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aston Martin was not immediately available for comment. Geely did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)