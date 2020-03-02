China's Geely sold 2.18 million units in 2019, helping virus-hit suppliers

Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group sold 2.18 million units in 2019, Chairman Li Shufu said on Monday.

BEIJING: Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group sold 2.18 million units in 2019 and has set up a fund to support efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman Li Shufu said on Monday.

The group's revenue reached 320 billion yuan (US$45.97 billion) in 2019, Li said, according to a post on the group's wechat account.

The company, which has invested in German luxury automaker Daimler , Swedish Volvo and Malaysian Proton, invested 20 billion yuan in research and development last year, Li said.

Geely has set up a 200 million yuan fund to support the fight against a coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 2,900 people in China. It is helping its car parts suppliers and dealers resume work and production, Li added.

