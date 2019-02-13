China's Huawei says ready to work with Poland to build trust

WARSAW: Chinese telecoms firm Huawei is ready to work with the Polish government on additional steps to build trust, Andy Purdy, chief security officer at Huawei Technologies USA, said on Wednesday (Feb 13).

Poland's government is considering excluding Huawei equipment from its future 5G network over concerns first raised in the United States that Huawei technology could be equipped with back doors, sources told Reuters in January.

This week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cautioned allies against using equipment from Huawei, saying it would make it more difficult for Washington to "partner alongside them".

In January Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations.

