China's iDreamSky, Russia's Mail.ru form games partnership

Tencent-backed Chinese video game publisher iDreamSky Technology Holdings and Russian tech firm Mail.ru Group's games unit said on Thursday that they will be establishing a long-term partnership to expand their global presence.

The logo of Russian Internet company Mail.ru Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mos
The logo of Russian Internet company Mail.ru Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Moscow, Russia June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The two companies made the announcement at a press conference held on the eve of the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, which takes place in Shanghai between Aug 2-5.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two companies were forming an alliance.

The partnership will work on cross-publishing games in domestic markets, and are currently working on bringing a game called "War Robot" into China, pending license approval.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

