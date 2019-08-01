China's iDreamSky, Russia's Mail.ru form games partnership

Tencent-backed Chinese video game publisher iDreamSky Technology Holdings and Russian tech firm Mail.ru Group's games unit said on Thursday that they will be establishing a long-term partnership to expand their global presence.

SHANGHAI: Tencent-backed Chinese video game publisher iDreamSky Technology Holdings and Russian tech firm Mail.ru Group's games unit said on Thursday that they will be establishing a long-term partnership to expand their global presence.

The two companies made the announcement at a press conference held on the eve of the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, which takes place in Shanghai between Aug 2-5.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two companies were forming an alliance.

The partnership will work on cross-publishing games in domestic markets, and are currently working on bringing a game called "War Robot" into China, pending license approval.

