China's industrial profits fall 5.3% in September

BEIJING: Profits at China's industrial firms declined 5.3 per cent in September from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday (Oct 27).

That compares with a 2 per cent decline in August and a 2.6 per cent gain in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For January-September, profits fell 2.1 per cent from a year earlier to 4.59 trillion yuan (US$649.71 billion), faster than the 1.7 per cent fall in the first eight months.

Industrial firms' liabilities increased 5.4 per cent from a year earlier to 66.49 trillion yuan at end-September, compared with a 5.0 per cent increase in August.

The data covers companies with more than 20 million yuan in annual revenue from their main operations.

