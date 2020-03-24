China's IT ministry calls for faster 5G network rollout - government document

Business

China's IT ministry calls for faster 5G network rollout - government document

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has called for the 5G network to be built faster to minimise the impact of the coronavirus, according to a document published on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign for the World 5G Exhibition is seen in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: A sign for the World 5G Exhibition is seen in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The agency also called for the acceleration of 5G smart medical systems and platforms, and called on localities to speed up 5G virus prediction and prevention applications.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

