China's IT ministry calls for faster 5G network rollout: Government document

SHANGHAI: China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has called for the 5G network to be built faster to minimise the impact of the coronavirus, according to a document published on Tuesday.

The agency also called for the acceleration of 5G smart medical systems and platforms, and called on localities to speed up 5G virus prediction and prevention applications.



