China's January-April direct foreign investment up 38.6per cent - commerce ministry

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6per cent from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan (US$61.55 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

(US$1 = 6.4510 Chinese yuan renminbi)

