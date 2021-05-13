China's January-April direct foreign investment up 38.6per cent - commerce ministry
BEIJING: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first four months of the year jumped 38.6per cent from the same period last year to 397.07 billion yuan (US$61.55 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.
(US$1 = 6.4510 Chinese yuan renminbi)
