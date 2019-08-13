China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

China's JD.com Inc reported a 22.9per cent rise in quarterly revenue that beat estimates on Tuesday, boosted by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business.

The company's total net revenue rose to 150.28 billion yuan (US$21.28 billion) in the second quarter ended Jun 30 from 122.29 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 147.49 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD.com posted a net income of 545.9 million yuan compared with a net loss of 2.28 billion yuan, a year earlier.

