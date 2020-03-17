China's JD.com to buy back US$2 billion shares amid coronavirus fears

China's e-commerce company JD.com Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back up to US$2 billion of its shares as the coronavirus outbreak grows bigger.

JD said it expects to fund the buyback, which will take place over the next 24 months, with existing cash.

Last week, SoftBank Group Corp said it was repurchasing up to US$4.8 billion of its shares after their recent slump.

Shares of JD were up more than 7per cent in premarket trading.

