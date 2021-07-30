China's key fertilizer firms say suspend exports - NDRC statement

BEIJING: Some of China's key fertilizer companies said they would temporarily suspend exports to assure the supply in the domestic market, according to a statement on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday.

The fertilizer firms, which are not named, were summoned by the NDRC for a discussion against hoarding and speculation, the statement said.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)