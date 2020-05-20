China's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but tops estimates

HONG KONG: China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers (PCs), posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it could benefit from the "new normal" of working from home.

"This trend is not only leading to a growth in PCs and smart devices, but also in the supporting data centres and infrastructure to power faster networks and digital consumption," said Lenovo in a statement.

Lenovo reported a 64 per cent slump in net profit for its fourth quarter, ended March 31, to US$43 million due to disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis, beating an average estimate of US$7.49 million by seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data. The Chinese company had reported a net profit of US$118 million in the year-ago period.

Lenovo's fourth-quarter revenue dropped 9.7 per cent to US$10.6 billion from a year earlier.

Worldwide shipments of personal computers declined 12.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, the sharpest fall since 2013 due to the pandemic, research firm Gartner said last month.

Lenovo took a 24.4 per cent market share in PCs during the quarter, ahead of rivals HP and Dell, it said.



