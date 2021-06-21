China's new deposit rate reform to have limited impact on banks, depositors: Industry body

BEIJING: China's reform on banks calculating deposit rates will have only a limited impact on financial institutions and depositors, and banks do not need to sharply adjust deposit rates, the interest rate self-regulation body said on Monday.

Ceilings on banks' time deposit rates with maturities of six months or less have risen following the reforms, while ceilings on banks' deposit rates with maturities of more than one year have declined, the body said.



Advertisement