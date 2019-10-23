China's premier says cooperation with the US can create mutual benefit

BEIJING: China's premier Li Keqiang says cooperation between China and the United States can create mutual benefit, as negotiations between the world's two largest economies over a trade war continue to drag on.

"I believe cooperation between China and the US can create mutual benefit. On the basis of equality and mutual respect, we can grasp opportunities, focus on our mutual interests," said Li.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made the comments at a meeting with the former US Secretary of the Treasury Henry Paulson Wednesday in Beijing, according to a pool report.

