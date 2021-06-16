China's property investment rises 18.3per cent year on year in Jan-May

BEIJING: Real estate investment in China rose 18.3per cent in the period from January to May over the corresponding period a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, cooling from grwoth of 21.6per cent seen in the first four months of the year.

Property sales by floor area increased 36.3per cent in the first five months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, compared with annual growth of 48.1per cent in the first four months of the year.

New construction starts measured by floor area rose 6.9per cent from a year earlier, versus an increase of 12.8per cent in the first four months of the year.

Funds raised by China's property developers grew 29.9per cent on the year, down from growth of 35.2per cent in the first four months.

