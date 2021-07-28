China's Q2 smartphone shipments down 11per cent - IDC data

Smartphone shipments in China were down 11per cent in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei's business in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

REUTERS: Smartphone shipments in China were down 11per cent in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei's business in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

Budget phone maker Honor, which was spun off from parent Huawei in the wake of sanctions last year, entered the top 5 in the country for the first time, but shipments were down about 46per cent for the brand, IDC said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added.

Vivo was the top brand favoured by Chinese buyers with a 23.8per cent market share, followed by Oppo, Xiaomi Corp, and Apple Inc, according to the data.

IDC said the top four had significant year-on-year growth, but could not make up for the sharp decline of others including Huawei, which was once China's leading smartphone brand.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Advertisement