China's ride-hailing firm Didi files for US IPO

China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/2RGjK0s)

FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: A man is seen under a Didi logo at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

The firm, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank Corp, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, was looking to list as soon as July, Reuters reported in April.

