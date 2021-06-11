China's ride-hailing firm Didi files for US IPO

China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/2RGjK0s)

REUTERS: China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/2RGjK0s)

The firm, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank Corp, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, was looking to list as soon as July, Reuters reported in April.

