China's Shenzhen says Foxconn to resume operations after inspections

The local government of the city of Shenzhen in southeastern China said on Sunday it had not blocked plans by Apple supplier Foxconn to resume production, adding that the company would restart once inspections were completed.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The Nikkei Business Daily reported on Saturday that China had blocked the company's plans to resume production amid concerns about the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Pravin Char)

Source: Reuters

