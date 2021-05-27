China's Sichuan energy regulator to gather info on cryptomining - official

China's Sichuan energy regulator will soon hold a meeting with local power companies to gather information on cryptomining, an official said.

SHANGHAI: China's Sichuan energy regulator will soon hold a meeting with local power companies to gather information on cryptomining, an official said.

China has vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, and Sichuan is a big cryptomining province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official confirmed the meeting after media reports that the Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office of National Energy Administration will hold a seminar on cryptomining on June 2.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)