China's Sinopec signs purchase agreements worth US$45.6 billion at Shanghai Expo

SHANGHAI: China's state-owned Sinopec signed purchase agreements worth US$45.6 billion on Thursday, covering supplies of crude oil, chemicals, coal and equipment.

The deals were inked at a public signing ceremony at the China International Import Expo.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen; editing by Richard Pullin)