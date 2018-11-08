China's Sinopec signs purchase agreements worth US$45.6 billion at Shanghai Expo

The company logo of China’s Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong
The company logo of China’s Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHANGHAI: China's state-owned Sinopec signed purchase agreements worth US$45.6 billion on Thursday, covering supplies of crude oil, chemicals, coal and equipment.

The deals were inked at a public signing ceremony at the China International Import Expo.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen; editing by Richard Pullin)

