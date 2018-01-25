China's Sinovel convicted in US of trade secret theft

Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co was convicted on Wednesday of U.S. charges that it stole trade secrets from AMSC, causing the Massachusetts-based company to lose more than US$800 million.

REUTERS: Chinese wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co was convicted on Wednesday of U.S. charges that it stole trade secrets from AMSC, causing the Massachusetts-based company to lose more than US$800 million.

A federal jury in Madison, Wisconsin, found Sinovel, once AMSC's largest customer, guilty on all charges it faced, including conspiracy, trade secret theft and wire fraud, the U.S. Justice Department said.

