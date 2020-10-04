China's SMIC says has undertaken 'preliminary exchanges' with Washington regarding export restrictions: Filing
SHANGHAI: Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has undertaken "preliminary exchanges" with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security regarding export restrictions, the company said on Sunday in a filing.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Toby Chopra)