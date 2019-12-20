China's tech stocks valuations soar as foreign investors pile in

SHANGHAI: Foreign investors are on their longest spell of buying Chinese stocks this year, increasing their bets on the mainland markets as Beijing and Washington prepare to resolve a long-running trade war.

That has turned the fortunes around for Chinese technology shares. The sector, which was facing steady selling pressure last year, is now at fresh highs as overseas investors continue to buy into China's A-share market for 26 straight sessions.

Beijing's steps to build its own tech capabilities, including the July launch of the Nasdaq-style STAR Market have been an additional reason luring foreign investors into China's tech sector.

That is despite lingering concerns over Washington's scrutiny and blacklisting of Chinese tech companies such as telecoms giant Huawei and some leading AI firms.

Graphic: Chinese tech stocks shine amid strong overseas inflows https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/15/3211/3211/Chineseper cent20techper cent20stocksper cent20shineper cent20amidper cent20strongper cent20overseasper cent20inflows.png

Foreigners have spent more than 190 billion yuan (US$26.99 billion) so far in 2019 purchasing shares listed on the tech-heavy Shenzhen Stock Exchange versus 113 billion yuan in 2018.

They were net sellers only in April and May, a period of escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Graphic: Foreign investors have been net buyers in Shenzhen stocks in the

past seven months https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/15/3213/3213/Foreignper cent20investorsper cent20haveper cent20beenper cent20netper cent20buyersper cent20inper cent20Shenzhenper cent20stocksper cent20inper cent20theper cent20pastper cent20sevenper cent20months.png

Graphic: Hong Kong to Shenzhen flows via Stock Connect at record high

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/15/3231/3231/Hongper cent20Kongper cent20toper cent20Shenzhenper cent20flowsper cent20viaper cent20Stockper cent20Connectper cent20atper cent20recordper cent20high.png

Shares of Shanghai-based semiconductor firm Will Semiconductor have soared more than 400per cent this year, with its price-to-earnings (PE) ratio swelling to more than 5,000, according to Refinitiv data.

That compares with a PE ratio of 12 for U.S. listed semiconductor firm Vishay Intertechnology.

Will, which many stock analysts recommend for its leading position in China's chip industry, reported a near halving of its net profit in the first nine months and yet saw foreign investors raise their stake to 21 million shares, equating to 15per cent of its shares listed and traded in Shanghai.

Beijing-based software company Glodon also saw its valuations hit record highs.

Graphic: Valuations of China's tech firms surge amid strong foreign

inflows https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/15/3137/3137/Valuationsper cent20ofper cent20China'sper cent20techper cent20firmsper cent20surgeper cent20amidper cent20strongper cent20foreignper cent20inflows.png

Foreign investors own more than 5per cent stake in more than a dozen Chinese tech firms, according to HKEX and company statements.

An index tracking China's major information technology firms hit its highest in more than two years on Wednesday, after a 70per cent gain this year versus the 21per cent rise in the benchmark Shanghai index.

Graphic: China's IT and tech-heavy start-up stocks outperform amid strong

foreign inflows https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/15/3217/3217/China'sper cent20ITper cent20andper cent20tech-heavyper cent20start-upper cent20stocksper cent20outperformper cent20amidper cent20strongper cent20foreignper cent20inflows.png

So far, it is mainly foreign investors who are boosting exposure to China's tech industries as the country opens up its markets, while most domestic institutional investors are less willing to remain invested in the sector, analysts at Zhongtai Securities noted in a report.

In November, shares of half a dozen tech firms on the STAR Market slid below their initial public offering prices as investor euphoria cooled.

(US$1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Arun Koyyur)