China's Tencent Music misses quarterly revenue estimates

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, sending shares of the music streaming company down 11per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, sending shares of the music streaming company down 11per cent in extended trading.

Revenue rose to 5.90 billion yuan (US$835.95 million) from 4.50 billion yuan a year earlier, but missed estimates of 5.95 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd , reported net income of 928 million yuan (US$131.49 million) for the quarter ended June 30 compared with 903 million yuan a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)