China's top diplomat calls for US restraint on trade, Iran

SHANGHAI: China's senior diplomat Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that recent U.S. words and actions had harmed the interests of China and its enterprises, and it should show restraint, China's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Speaking to Pompeo by telephone, Wang said the United States should not go "too far" in the current trade dispute between the two sides, adding China was still willing to resolve differences through negotiations, but they should be on an equal footing.

Speaking on Iran, he also said China hoped all parties will exercise restraint and act with caution to avoid escalating tensions.

(This story corrects title of Pompeo to Secretary of State in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG and David Stanway in SHANGHAI)