China's top diplomat rejects West's 'immoral' Huawei concerns

China opposes politically motivated attempts to discredit its telecoms equipment makers on security grounds, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Monday.

BRUSSELS: China opposes politically motivated attempts to discredit its telecoms equipment makers on security grounds, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Monday.

"What we oppose are groundless accusations for political purposes and attempts to bring down a foreign company," Wang told a news conference in Brussels in a veiled reference to Huawei Technologies Co.

Advertisement

"We think such practices are abnormal, immoral and have no support," he said after a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Thomas Escritt)