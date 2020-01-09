China's Vice Premier Liu to sign US trade deal in Washington next week

Business

China's Vice Premier Liu to sign US trade deal in Washington next week

China's Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a "Phase 1" deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Liu will visit Washington on Jan. 13-15, said Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry.

Negotiating teams from both sides remain in close communication on the particular arrangements of the signing, Gao told reporters at a regular briefing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

