China's Wanda Sports raises US$190.4 million in downsized IPO

Wanda Sports Group , a sport events owner whose interests include selling sponsorship rights to the FIFA World Cup, on Friday priced its downsized U.S. initial public offering (IPO) below its targeted range to raise US$190.4 million.

The Beijing-based company, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, has sold about 23.8 million American depositary shares (ADS) at US$8 each, compared with a previously stated target of US$9 to US$11, the company said in a filing https://bit.ly/2OkjdyK with the U.S. SEC.

The company had earlier cut the number of ADSs on sale to 28 million from 33.33 million.

