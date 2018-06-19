China's Xiaomi to postpone mainland share offering

BEIJING: China's Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday (Jun 19) it will postpone its mainland share offering until after it completes its listing in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi said it would submit an application to China's securities regulator to postpone the ongoing review of its China depository receipts offering application.

It did not say when it would restart its CDR application process or why it was postponing the mainland offering.

China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a separate statement it would suspend the review of Xiaomi's CDR application.