China's Xiaomi unveils smartphone with 5G, for sale 'very soon'

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

China's Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker, launched a smartphone on Sunday that will be able to take advantage of new and faster 5G mobile networks.

BARCELONA: China's Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker, launched a smartphone on Sunday that will be able to take advantage of new and faster 5G mobile networks.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's global head of products, said the phone would come to market "very soon".

Advertisement

Samsung, which leads the market ahead of Huawei and Apple, launched a 5G phone on Wednesday which it said would be available in early summer.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jason Neely)