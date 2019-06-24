China says FedEx should offer a proper explanation on Huawei

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that FedEx Corp should offer a proper explanation, after the firm apologized for refusing to ship a Huawei Technologies phone sent from Britain to the United States.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

FedEx had apologized saying it was an "operational error" after PC Magazine, an American computer magazine, said on Friday FedEx refused to ship the phone.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard)